﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Pakistan launches Operation Bunyanun Marsoos in response to Indian provocations

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
Pakistan has launched a major military campaign code-named Operation Bunyanun Marsoos in response to continued Indian provocations, official sources said early Saturday.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0

Pakistan on Saturday launched an offensive operation against India amid continuous provocation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement.

The ISPR said the operation "Bunyanun Marsoos," meaning concrete structure, has been initiated and that multiple targets are being engaged all across India, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR said that an air base in Udhampur in Indian-controlled Kashmir has been destroyed, adding that an airfield in Pathankot district of India's Punjab province has also been targeted and destroyed.

Meanwhile, attacks on various other places are in progress.

Official sources told Xinhua that the BrahMos missile storage facility in the Indian city of Beas had been reportedly destroyed in the initial strike.

The development came after India launched air-to-surface missiles at three air bases in Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Pakistani army said in the wee hours of Saturday.

Earlier this week, the director general of the ISPR said that at least 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in an Indian attack on Pakistani territory and subsequent exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Indian troops along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two neighbors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     