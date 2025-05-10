Pakistan launches Operation Bunyanun Marsoos in response to Indian provocations

Pakistan on Saturday launched an offensive operation against India amid continuous provocation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement.

The ISPR said the operation "Bunyanun Marsoos," meaning concrete structure, has been initiated and that multiple targets are being engaged all across India, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR said that an air base in Udhampur in Indian-controlled Kashmir has been destroyed, adding that an airfield in Pathankot district of India's Punjab province has also been targeted and destroyed.

Meanwhile, attacks on various other places are in progress.

Official sources told Xinhua that the BrahMos missile storage facility in the Indian city of Beas had been reportedly destroyed in the initial strike.

The development came after India launched air-to-surface missiles at three air bases in Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Pakistani army said in the wee hours of Saturday.

Earlier this week, the director general of the ISPR said that at least 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in an Indian attack on Pakistani territory and subsequent exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Indian troops along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two neighbors.