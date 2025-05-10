﻿
Xi says China ready to work with Slovakia to address challenges, safeguard int'l justice

  08:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China stands ready to work with Slovakia and other countries to jointly address challenges through solidarity and cooperation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China stands ready to work with Slovakia and other countries to jointly address challenges through solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

It is hoped that Slovakia will actively contribute to the steady development and progress of China-European Union relations, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Xi pointed out that promoting all-round, in-depth and high-level development of China-Slovakia relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and aligns with the historical trend of open cooperation and mutual benefit.

Noting that the important consensus reached by the two leaders during Fico's visit to China last November is being actively implemented, Xi said that the China-Slovakia strategic partnership is entering the "fast lane."

Xi said the two sides should continue to deepen traditional friendship, maintain close high-level exchanges, firmly support each other, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote the steady and sustained growth of China-Slovakia and China-EU relations.

China welcomes Slovakia's participation as the guest country of honor at the fourth China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair, which will help boost exports of high-quality Slovak products to China, Xi said, adding that China is glad to see more Chinese enterprises invest and do business in Slovakia.

For his part, Fico said that deepening the Slovakia-China strategic partnership is among the top priorities of Slovakia's foreign policy.

Slovakia will firmly adhere to the one-China policy, actively advance friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with China, enhance trade and investment collaboration, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

Noting that a healthy and stable EU-China relationship serves the common interests of both sides, Fico said Slovakia is committed to promoting the development of EU-China relations.

Slovakia supports major initiatives proposed by China, such as building a community with a shared future for mankind, and appreciates China's positions on and constructive role in issues related to Ukraine and the Middle East, he added.

The Slovak side stands ready to join efforts with China to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade rules, and maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Fico said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
