India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks.

Officials from Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed the development as the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours appeared to be spiralling towards a full-blown war.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said both sides would "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea" with effect from 5 pm

In a statement on X, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

"Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

An Indian government source told AFP that the ceasefire had been worked out bilaterally.

"The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.