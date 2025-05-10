﻿
Pakistani PM calls emergency meeting to discuss potential nuclear response to Indian strikes

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to discuss possible responses involving nuclear capabilities, amid escalating tensions with India.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) early Saturday to discuss possible responses involving the country's missile and nuclear capabilities, amid escalating tensions with India, state television reported.

The NCA, which is chaired by the prime minister, is the country's highest decision-making body responsible for the command, control, and oversight of Pakistan's nuclear weapons program. It also serves as the principal policymaking institution on matters related to weapons of mass destruction and national strategic security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the media that Pakistan has exercised maximum restraint in the face of Indian aggression in order to preserve regional peace. However, he said the Indian missile strikes on Pakistan's strategic airbases early Saturday morning had crossed a red line.

"Pakistan's patience has reached its limit," Dar said, adding that the country had no option but to fight back.

He warned that if India proceeds with further military escalation, it could trigger a nuclear conflict, adding that Pakistan is taking precautionary decisions in advance through the NCA to prepare for all possible scenarios.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
