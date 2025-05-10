﻿
|   
News / World

Ukraine ready for 30-day truce with Russia starting Monday

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that Kiev is ready for a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that Kiev is ready for a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday.

Sybiha made the statement in a post on social media X, following a meeting with leaders of the "coalition of the willing," an initiative led by Britain and France in support of Ukraine.

A durable ceasefire can pave the way to peace negotiations, Sybiha said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with leaders of the coalition, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the five leaders also held a "fruitful call" with US President Donald Trump, focusing on peace efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
     