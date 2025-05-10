China, US high-level economic, trade meeting starts in Geneva
China and the United States kicked off on Saturday a high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva, Switzerland.
Reuters
As the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, He Lifeng, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier, attended the meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
