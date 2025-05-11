Israel backs US plan to resume humanitarian aid into Gaza: FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sunday that Israel backs a US-proposed plan to resume the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which would replace the current system managed by the UN and other international aid organizations.

"Israel fully endorses the (US President Donald) Trump administration's plan, presented on Friday" by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Saar told a press conference alongside visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

"This plan allows for aid to flow based on international humanitarian law and its principles, which we are committed to," he said, noting the aid will go "directly to the people," without any involvement of Hamas.

Israel will cooperate with "as many countries and NGOs as possible," he said, adding that Israeli soldiers will not distribute the aid but will "secure the perimeter."

The US-proposed plan, with no details on the timeframe for its implementation, reportedly involves private companies and nonprofit organizations operating food distribution in Gaza, as well as several governments, but not Israel.

Speaking at a briefing in Jerusalem on Friday, Huckabee said the objective was to prevent Hamas from diverting aid, reiterating longstanding Israeli claims that the group exploits humanitarian supplies.

Palestinians displaced by months of conflict voiced deep mistrust of the effort, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of politicizing aid delivery amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this month, the UN said Israeli authorities were attempting to impose a new aid distribution system that would funnel humanitarian supplies through military-controlled hubs, rather than allowing UN agencies and NGOs to operate independently.

Saar's remarks came about a week after the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its military offensive in Gaza, which includes intensified assaults, continued occupation of the enclave, and full control of aid distribution.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, which have so far killed 2,720 Palestinians.