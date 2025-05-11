Putin proposes resumption of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Sunday the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

In a statement to journalists at the Kremlin, Putin said Russia remains committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for a lasting and stable peace.

He noted that the possibility of a ceasefire agreement could be discussed during the proposed negotiations, but stressed that any such ceasefire must be genuine and observed by both parties.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kiev is ready for a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday.