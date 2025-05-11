﻿
News / World

Ukraine ready to resume talks with Russia if ceasefire confirmed: Zelensky

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country is prepared to resume direct negotiations with Russia if Moscow accepts a Kiev-proposed ceasefire.
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-05-11

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country is prepared to resume direct negotiations with Russia if Moscow accepts a Kiev-proposed ceasefire.

"We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — full, lasting and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet (it)," Zelensky posted on social media platform X.

He welcomed Russia's proposal to resume talks as a "positive sign."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Putin noted that the possibility of a ceasefire agreement could be discussed during the proposed negotiations, but stressed that any such ceasefire must be genuine and observed by both parties.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that his country is ready for a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
