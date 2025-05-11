﻿
News / World

Japanese PM reaffirms push for tariff elimination with US

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday emphasized Japan's strong stance on eliminating US tariff measures, including those on automobiles, during trade negotiations.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday emphasized Japan's strong stance on eliminating US tariff measures, including those on automobiles, during trade negotiations.

Speaking on a Fuji TV program, Ishiba said Japan is investing in the United States and creating jobs. "If Japan's automobile industry is weakened, we will no longer be able to invest in America."

Referring to the US policy of lowering tariffs to 10 percent for up to 100,000 cars produced in Britain annually, Ishiba acknowledged it as "one possible model," but reiterated that Japan will firmly seek zero tariffs.

Japan is currently subject to a 25 percent tariff on its automobile exports to the United States. In 2024, Japan's automobile exports to the United States totaled 6.0261 trillion yen (about 41 billion US dollars), making up 28.3 percent of Japan's total exports to the country.

According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, approximately 1.37 million vehicles were exported to the United States in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
