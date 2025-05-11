Erdogan expresses Turkey's readiness to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Sunday Turkey's readiness to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, following Russia's proposed resumption of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Erdogan's message came during separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the statements by his office.

In his call with Putin, Erdogan addressed Turkey-Russia relations alongside broader regional and global matters. He welcomed Putin's recent remarks suggesting the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, and stated that "Turkey is ready to host negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting solution," his office said.

Erdogan underlined that a window of opportunity has opened for peace and noted that establishing a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for productive negotiations.

In his conversation with Macron, Erdogan stressed the importance of continued cooperation in launching permanent peace negotiations and supporting Ukraine's restoration process, said his office.

While stating that a historic turning point has been reached in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia and that this opportunity should be seized, Erdogan told Macron that Turkey is ready to offer any contribution, including hosting negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace.

In a statement to journalists at the Kremlin earlier on Sunday, Putin proposed the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Putin said Russia remains committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for a lasting and stable peace.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is a positive sign that Russia has begun to consider ending the war, but that the first step toward that was to start a ceasefire on May 12.

In 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held direct talks in Istanbul, but failed to agree to halt the fighting.