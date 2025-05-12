﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Poland closes Russian consulate in Krakow

Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Monday the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow.
Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Monday the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow, citing evidence that Russian intelligence services were behind a deliberate act of sabotage targeting a major shopping center in Warsaw.

"Due to evidence that the Russian special services committed a reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw my consent to the operation of the Consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow," Sikorski wrote on X.

"We already know for sure that the large fire at Marywilska was the result of arson ordered by the Russian security services," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.

"We have in-depth knowledge of the order, the course of the arson, and the way it was documented by the perpetrators. Their actions were organized and directed by an identified individual residing in the Russian Federation," according to a joint statement by the justice and interior ministries.

According to the statement, some of the perpetrators are already in custody, while others have been identified and are being pursued.

"Warsaw continues to deliberately destroy relations, acting against the interests of its citizens," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. She added that Russia would soon deliver an "adequate response."

On May 12, 2024, a fire broke out at the shopping center Marywilska 44, damaging 80 percent of roughly 1,400 shops. No casualties were reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     