News / World

Hamas to free Israeli-American hostage in bid to secure ceasefire, reopen crossings

Hamas said on Sunday it will release Israeli-US hostage Edan Alexander from the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen border crossings for aid delivery.
AFP

A demonstrator holds a sign showing the face of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander (center) during a protest calling for action to release the remaining hostages held captive in Gaza outside the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 15, 2025.

Hamas said on Sunday it will release Israeli-US hostage Edan Alexander from the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen border crossings for aid delivery.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official and head of the group's negotiating team, said in a statement that Hamas had been in contact with the US administration in recent days and had shown "great positivity" toward mediation efforts.

"As part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, the movement will release Edan Alexander," al-Hayya said.

He added that Hamas is prepared to begin intensive negotiations immediately and engage seriously in talks aimed at ending the war, reaching a prisoner exchange deal, and establishing an independent, professional body to govern the Gaza Strip.

Suhail al-Hindi, a senior official of Hamas, told Xinhua that the release would be within 48 hours.

Alexander, 18, is believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza.

A temporary ceasefire was reached in January, allowing for the release of some hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid during an initial six-week phase. However, talks collapsed after the first phase ended on March 1, halting both the prisoner exchange and aid deliveries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
