Hamas to free Israeli-American hostage in bid to secure ceasefire, reopen crossings

Hamas said on Sunday it will release Israeli-US hostage Edan Alexander from the Gaza Strip as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire and reopen border crossings for aid delivery.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official and head of the group's negotiating team, said in a statement that Hamas had been in contact with the US administration in recent days and had shown "great positivity" toward mediation efforts.

"As part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, the movement will release Edan Alexander," al-Hayya said.

He added that Hamas is prepared to begin intensive negotiations immediately and engage seriously in talks aimed at ending the war, reaching a prisoner exchange deal, and establishing an independent, professional body to govern the Gaza Strip.

Suhail al-Hindi, a senior official of Hamas, told Xinhua that the release would be within 48 hours.

Alexander, 18, is believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza.

A temporary ceasefire was reached in January, allowing for the release of some hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid during an initial six-week phase. However, talks collapsed after the first phase ended on March 1, halting both the prisoner exchange and aid deliveries.