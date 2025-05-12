﻿
News / World

New Zealand deputy police commissioner resigns amid pornography allegations

Xinhua
  23:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
New Zealand's second most powerful police officer Jevon McSkimming has resigned following a criminal investigation that allegedly uncovered pornography on a work computer.
Xinhua
  0

New Zealand's second most powerful police officer Jevon McSkimming has resigned following a criminal investigation that allegedly uncovered pornography on a work computer, Radio New Zealand reported on Monday.

The resignation comes after a four-month probe by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police, RNZ reported.

The deputy police commissioner stepped down on Monday before formal dismissal proceedings could be completed, said Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell confirmed that "serious" allegations, separate from the initial investigation, prompted the government to begin the process of removing McSkimming from office.

"A deputy commissioner of police must be a 'fit and proper' person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct," Mitchell said, adding that McSkimming's resignation reinforced concerns over his conduct.

Police investigations will continue despite the resignation, Mitchell said, but declined to elaborate further due to the ongoing nature of the case.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
