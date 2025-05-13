﻿
News / World

Man arrested over suspected arson attacks at British PM's home

Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-13
A 21-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a series of suspected arson attacks, including a fire at a property owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0

A 21-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a series of suspected arson attacks, including a fire at a property owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Due to the involvement of a high-profile public figure, the Metropolitan Police's Counterterrorism Command is leading the investigation.

The arrest follows three recent fire-related incidents in north London. Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at 1:35am on Monday at the entrance of a residential property in Kentish Town. The property, believed to be owned by Starmer and rented out, suffered damage, but no injuries were reported.

Starmer lived in the house before moving to 10 Downing Street following the Labor Party's general election victory last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
