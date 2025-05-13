40 civilians, 11 soldiers killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan last week: military

The Pakistani military said on Tuesday that at least 40 civilians, including 15 children and seven women, were killed and 121 others injured in Indian missile strikes across Pakistan last week.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, in response, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched a precise retaliatory campaign under Operation Bunyanun Marsoos (Concrete Structure).

While defending the homeland, 11 members of the Pakistan Armed Forces were killed and 78 others sustained injuries, the ISPR said.

The statement added that six of the dead belonged to the Pakistan Army, and five were from the Pakistan Air Force.