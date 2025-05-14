Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
09:23 UTC+8, 2025-05-14 0
Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility in a statement on Tuesday night for launching a missile attack towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
