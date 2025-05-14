Yemen's Houthis target Israel's main airport twice within 24 hours

Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that it had launched another missile targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, marking the second such attempt within 24 hours.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, speaking in a video statement, said the group had fired the missile early Wednesday, following a similar launch late Tuesday aimed at the same location.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted the missile fired from Yemen at 7:41 am local time (0441 GMT). An alert was issued via a smartphone app to residents in central Israel and Jerusalem. Minutes later, air raid sirens sounded in parts of the region, mainly around Jerusalem and the Dead Sea, prompting residents to seek shelter.

The earlier missile, launched Tuesday night, was also intercepted, according to the IDF. Ben Gurion is Israel's largest airport and main international hub. Previous Houthi missile attacks have forced the airport to halt operations.

Sarea said the attacks were intended to pressure Israel to halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip. He pledged to continue the missile strikes.

Separately, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel on Tuesday night. The IDF said two were intercepted, and one landed in open terrain. Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said a woman was injured while heading to a shelter.

Since Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched around 30 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones toward Israeli territory, according to Israeli media.

The renewed attacks come despite a ceasefire agreement between the Houthis and Washington, reached with Omani mediation on May 6. Houthi leaders have said they will continue targeting Israel until its operations in Gaza end and the blockade on the enclave is lifted.