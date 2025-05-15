Putin approves makeup of Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved the composition of the Russian delegation for upcoming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a Kremlin statement.

The delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; Igor Kostyukov, chief of the main directorate of the general staff of the Russian army; and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Apart from the delegation members, a list of four experts was also approved for the talks.

In a statement on Sunday, Putin proposed the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said he would be in Turkey on Thursday and expected to meet Putin.