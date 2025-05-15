Brazil to work with China to raise voice of Global South, says Lula
23:14 UTC+8, 2025-05-15 0
Brazil aims to work with China to strengthen the voice of the Global South in defending multilateralism and free trade, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
