﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Russia, Ukraine agree on large-scale POW swap, further talks in Istanbul

Xinhua
  23:35 UTC+8, 2025-05-16       0
Delegations of Russia and Ukraine concluded their meeting in Turkey's Istanbul on Friday, agreeing to hold a new round of negotiations and have a large-scale prisoner exchange.
Xinhua
  23:35 UTC+8, 2025-05-16       0

Delegations of Russia and Ukraine concluded their meeting in Turkey's Istanbul on Friday, agreeing to hold a new round of negotiations and have a large-scale prisoner exchange.

As a key outcome of the two-hour talks, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people from each side.

According to Russian diplomatic sources, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said the swap would take place soon. He also expressed overall satisfaction with the meeting and confirmed that Russia is ready to continue the dialogue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who chairs the talks, said on the social media platform X that the two sides "reached a principled agreement to meet again."

Medinsky noted that both sides will soon present their detailed views on a possible ceasefire, after which the negotiations will move forward.

He also said that Ukraine proposed direct talks between the two presidents, and that Russia "took note" of the request.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency, said both sides focused on three key topics: a ceasefire, the prisoner exchange, and the possibility of a future presidential summit.

Umerov described the agreement on the prisoner swap as "the largest exchange since the beginning of the war."

The Istanbul talks follow a proposal by Putin on Sunday to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine. Zelensky has previously said he is open to a face-to-face meeting with Putin. However, the Kremlin said Putin would not attend the talks.

The last direct talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul in March 2022, where the two sides failed to agree to halt the fighting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     