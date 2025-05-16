﻿
News / World

US business community hoped to further promote China-US common interests: Chinese VP

  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-16       0
  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-16

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday expressed hope that the business community of the United States will play a greater role in promoting bilateral relations and the common interests of both countries.

Han made the remarks when meeting with Invesco Chairperson Richard Wagoner in Beijing, saying that China and the United States share extensive common interests and have ample room for cooperation.

The economic and trade talks between the two countries have recently made substantial progress, Han said, adding that the two countries should properly resolve differences and frictions in economic and trade cooperation through equal dialogue.

He said China will actively draw on the development experience of the international capital market and accelerate the reform of its capital market that suits China's national conditions.

As a long-term participant in China's capital market, Invesco is welcome to continue to strengthen cooperation with China, Han added.

Hailing China's tremendous development achievement, Wagoner said Invesco and the US business community were delighted to see the substantial progress made at the US-China economic and trade talks, and pledged to continue exploring the Chinese market and contribute to US-China economic and trade cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Beijing
