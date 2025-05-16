US announces 200 billion USD deals with UAE

The United States on Thursday announced deals worth more than 200 billion US dollars with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), not least those involving frontier technologies, aerospace, energy and critical minerals.

The White House said in a press release that Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a 14.5 billion-dollar commitment from Etihad Airways to buy 28 Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines.

Emirates Global Aluminum will invest in a 4 billion-dollar primary aluminum smelter project in the US state of Oklahoma, said the press release, calling it "one of the first new aluminum smelters in America in 45 years."

ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and EOG Resources are partnering with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for expanded oil and natural gas production valued at 60 billion dollars, while RTX is partnering with Emirates Global Aluminum and the UAE's Tawazun Council on a pioneering Gallium project, it said.

US President Donald Trump began a visit to the UAE on Thursday, the last stop of his Middle East tour, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The UAE has committed to investing 1.4 trillion dollars in the United States over the next decade.