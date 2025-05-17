New US drug pricing policy unsettles German pharmaceutical industry

Shares of Merck, one of Germany's pharmaceutical companies, closed 0.74 percent lower on Friday, even as the benchmark DAX index rose by 0.3 percent.

The decline came a day after Merck revised down its full-year sales forecast for its life science division, now expecting revenue between 8.8 and 9.4 billion euros (US$10.6-11.3 billion), compared with the previous outlook of 9.1 to 9.8 billion euros.

The company cited market uncertainties, including potential new US tariffs, as key factors behind the adjustment.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to peg domestic drug prices to the lowest prices in comparable countries, a so-called "Most Favored Nation (MFN)" policy. The order, which lacks implementation details, threatens to impose tariffs on imported medicines otherwise, sending ripples through the global pharmaceutical industry and raising concerns particularly in the EU.

Trump has claimed the move could cut US drug prices by 30 to 80 percent. However, according to German consultancy Simon-Kucher, such pricing rules could lead to a 64 percent drop in pharmaceutical sales in the United States and a 37 percent decline globally.