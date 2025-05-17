Hamas resumes indirect negotiations with Israel in Doha

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel resumed on Saturday in the Qatari capital Doha, according to senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi.

Mardawi said the talks are being held under Qatari and US mediation in an effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and finalize a hostage exchange deal, without preconditions.

A source close to Hamas told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the talks are based on a proposal submitted by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which Hamas had amended substantially.

According to the source, the guarantees provided by the United States in the current round of Gaza ceasefire talks appeared to be "more serious," including clear commitments to implementing the terms of any potential agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Saturday the resumption of negotiations with Hamas, saying Hamas' return to the negotiation table marks a shift from what he described as a refusal position it has taken so far.

According to Katz, the change followed the launch of Israel's newly initiated military operation codenamed "Gideon's Chariots," which aims to expand the scope of fighting in Gaza and advance key war objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

On Friday night, the Israeli military announced that it had escalated operations in Gaza, carrying out a wave of airstrikes and deploying additional ground forces, noting that the intensified assault marks the start of the "Gideon's Chariots" operation.

Israeli public radio Kan reported that the current proposal under discussion in Doha includes the release of approximately 10 or more hostages in exchange for a limited ceasefire. Israel estimates that 20 hostages are still alive in Gaza.

Despite the renewed efforts, Hamas has voiced reservations about proceeding with the talks while the Israeli blockade on Gaza, imposed since March 2, remains in place.