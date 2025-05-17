﻿
|   
News / World

21 killed as suspected tornadoes hit US Missouri, Kentucky

Xinhua
  22:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-17       0
At least 21 people were killed as suspected tornadoes swept through parts of the US states of Missouri and Kentucky from Friday into Saturday morning.
Xinhua
  22:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-17       0

At least 21 people were killed as suspected tornadoes swept through parts of the US states of Missouri and Kentucky from Friday into Saturday morning, said authorities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday morning that 14 people have been confirmed dead in the state.

"Kentucky, we're starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night's storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information," Beshear said in a post on X.

21 killed as suspected tornadoes hit US Missouri, Kentucky

Earlier, John Root, sheriff of Laurel County in southeastern Kentucky, described the incident as a "mass casualty event."

NBC News reported that five people were killed in St. Louis and two in Scott County, southeastern Missouri, while local officials said over 5,000 homes may have been affected by Friday afternoon's severe weather outbreak.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the country is hit by about 1,200 tornadoes each year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
﻿
     