21 killed as suspected tornadoes hit US Missouri, Kentucky

At least 21 people were killed as suspected tornadoes swept through parts of the US states of Missouri and Kentucky from Friday into Saturday morning, said authorities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday morning that 14 people have been confirmed dead in the state.

"Kentucky, we're starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night's storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information," Beshear said in a post on X.