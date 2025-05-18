﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Flash floods, landslides in Indonesia's West Papua leave 1 dead, 19 missing

Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0
One person died, at least 19 others went missing, and four sustained serious injuries after flash floods and landslides struck Indonesia's West Papua province.
Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0

One person died, at least 19 others went missing, and four sustained serious injuries after flash floods and landslides struck Indonesia's West Papua province, a top rescuer said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall triggered the natural disaster in Catubow village, Gunung Arfak Regency, according to Yefri Sabaruddin, head of the search and rescue office in West Papua Province.

Sabaruddin stated that the disaster occurred on Thursday night, but due to poor communication access, his office received the information days later.

"One resident was killed, and we will evacuate the body. As many as 19 people are confirmed missing. We also received additional reports about other missing persons, but I still need to confirm the precise number," he told Xinhua.

"We will also comb the surrounding areas to determine whether there are more victims of the flash floods," Sabaruddin said, adding that four survivors suffered injuries.

According to him, difficult terrain and poor communication facilities have hampered search and rescue efforts.

"We received the disaster report on Saturday afternoon, and our team, comprising 12 personnel from the local search and rescue office, immediately deployed to the scene. Personnel from other regional offices also joined the mission," he said.

However, challenging road conditions in the mountainous area and poor communication access have hindered the operations, Sabaruddin noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     