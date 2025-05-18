﻿
News / World

At least 2 dead, 19 injured in ship collision with bridge in New York

A massive Mexican navy sailing ship making a festive visit to New York hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, killing two and injuring 19 others, New York City Mayor said.
Imaginechina

A massive Mexican navy sailing ship making a festive visit to New York hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, killing two people and injuring 19 others, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

The vessel involved was the Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtemoc, carrying 277 people, with four of those injured in critical condition, said Adams.

Adams attributed the collision to a mechanical mishap. "The pilot lost power of the ship," which left from the nearby Pier 17 earlier, he said.

A police department official said that all of the injured were on board and no one fell into the water.

Videos posted on social media reveal that the ship's 147-foot masts were clearly too tall to pass safely under the bridge.

The ship was scheduled to return to New York in July 2026 to celebrate America's 250th birthday, according to media reports.

Following the collision, New York Police Department warned on social platform X that people should avoid the areas around the Brooklyn Bridge due to the ongoing investigation, heavy traffic and a significant emergency response presence.

As a result, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are currently closed in both directions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
