Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and is reviewing treatment options, his office said Sunday.

On Friday, the 82-year-old Democrat — whose son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015 — was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found, a statement from his office said.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it continued.

US President Donald Trump, who has long derided political rival Biden over his cognitive abilities, said he was "saddened" by the news.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Republican Trump said on Truth Social, referring to Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

"Joe is a fighter," Biden's Vice President, Kamala Harris, who stepped in as Democratic nominee in the battle against Trump after Biden dropped out of last year's presidential election, said in a post on X.

"I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she continued.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, with the American Cancer Society reporting that one in eight men in the United States is diagnosed with it over their lifetime.

While it is highly treatable if discovered early, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, the organization said.

Hormone therapy is a common treatment that can shrink tumors and slow cancer growth, but it is not a cure.

According to the statement, Biden's cancer was found to have "a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)."

Prostate cancer that looks "very abnormal" is assigned the highest rating, Grade 5, according to the American Cancer Society. The Gleason Score goes up to 10, indicating the seriousness of Biden's disease.