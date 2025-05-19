Israel to allow aid into Gaza amid famine warnings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday a decision to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow the entry of limited aid, as international criticism mounts over the severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel will allow the entry of a "basic" quantity of food for the Gaza population to prevent a hunger crisis.

The statement did not specify when the aid would begin entering or through what mechanism. However, state-owned public broadcaster Kan reported that aid deliveries would begin "immediately," with distribution to be carried out by international aid organizations already operating in Gaza, as a new distribution mechanism, which Israel said would be implemented via a US company, has not yet been launched.

It added that the move followed a recommendation by the military and was motivated by "the operational need to expand the intense fighting to defeat Hamas." The statement warned that a hunger crisis could "jeopardize the continuation of the Gideon's Chariots operation," which was launched recently with Israel's intensified airstrikes and deployment of additional ground forces in Gaza.

"Israel will act to prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid distribution, to ensure that the aid does not fall into militants' hands," the statement said.

Netanyahu announced the decision during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday night, but no vote was held on the matter. The resumption of the flow of aid into Gaza has faced fierce opposition from key members of Netanyahu's far-right coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who have threatened to quit the coalition if aid delivery resumes.

UN agencies have reported worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza since the blockade was imposed on March 2. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported earlier in May that about 93 percent of Gaza's population was experiencing food insecurity, ranging from crisis to catastrophe levels.