The French government "at the highest level" covered up a scandal over the treatment of mineral water by food giant Nestle, including the iconic Perrier brand.

The French government "at the highest level" covered up a scandal over the treatment of mineral water by food giant Nestle, including the iconic Perrier brand, an investigation by France's upper house of parliament said on Monday. In recent years the Swiss food and drinks conglomerate has been under pressure over its Perrier and other brands as EU regulations strictly limit what treatments are allowed for any product marketed as natural mineral water. "In addition to Nestle Waters' lack of transparency, it is important to highlight the state's lack of transparency, both toward local and European authorities and toward the French people," said the report by a commission of inquiry of the French Senate. The report follows a six-month-long Senate inquiry involving more than 70 hearings. "This concealment is part of a deliberate strategy, addressed at the first interministerial meeting on natural mineral waters on October 14, 2021," said the report. "Nearly four years later, transparency has still not been achieved," said the report. Perrier – one of the most famous mineral waters in the world, obtained from a spring in southern France and traditionally served on ice with a slice of lemon – was acquired by Nestle in the early 1990s.

'Highest level of the state' In late 2020, new management at Nestle Waters claims to have discovered the use of prohibited treatments for mineral water at its Perrier, Hepar and Contrex sites. The company reached out to the government to submit a plan to tackle the problem in mid-2021, and the Elysee Palace afterwards. Eighteen months later, a plan to replace prohibited ultraviolet treatments and activated carbon filters with microfiltering was approved by the authorities. The method can be used to remove iron or manganese but the producer has to prove that the water has not been altered. European law stipulates that natural mineral waters cannot be disinfected or treated in any way that alters its characteristics. The report said that "despite the consumer fraud represented by water disinfection," the authorities have not taken legal action in response to the 2021 revelations. "It was at the highest level of the state that the decision to authorise micro-filtration below the 0.8-micron threshold was taken," the report said.