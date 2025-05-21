﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Rubio vows to keep stripping student visas in heated Senate return

AFP
  09:01 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to keep stripping visas from students in a fiery showdown with Democrats who accused him of trampling on free speech of Israel critics.
AFP
  09:01 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Rubio vows to keep stripping student visas in heated Senate return
AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of State at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 20, 2025.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed Tuesday to keep stripping visas from students in a fiery showdown with rival Democrats who accused him of trampling on free speech of Israel critics.

Rubio, once a well-liked senator who was unanimously confirmed by his peers, returned for the first time in his new role to the Senate in a sharply different atmosphere, clashing bitterly with Democrats.

President Donald Trump's top diplomat has proudly boasted of taking away visas from foreigners under an obscure law that allows removal for activities deemed counter to US foreign policy interests.

Rubio estimated he has revoked "thousands" of visas since taking office in January. He had given a figure of at least 300 visas in March.

"It's very simple. A visa is not a right — it's a privilege," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We're going to do more. There are more coming. We're going to continue to revoke the visas of people who are here as guests and are disrupting our higher education facilities," he said.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen accused Rubio of violating US constitutional protections both of free speech and due process.

"Give me a break, Mr. Secretary. You know as well as I do, this isn't about national security. It's about punishing free speech," Van Hollen said.

Rubio responded that he was targeting students who came to "lead campus crusades, to take over libraries and try to burn down buildings."

Van Hollen called his defense "pathetic" and raised the case of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University who had written an opinion piece in a student newspaper criticizing the school's position on Gaza.

She was arrested on a street by masked agents. A judge recently ordered her release.

"Your own department found zero links to terrorism, no anti-Semitic statements, but you still yanked her visa and shipped her off to detention in Louisiana," Van Hollen said.

"I feel so much safer after locking up people like Ms. Ozturk," Van Hollen told Rubio sarcastically.

Van Hollen invoked the famous rebuke to senator Joseph McCarthy over his 1950s witch hunt for communists in the US government: "Have you no decency?"

'Full MAGA lobotomy'

Rubio has quickly become a favorite of Trump and his base, some of which protested when he was nominated that he was part of the traditional Republican establishment.

The unanimous confirmation for Rubio was highly unusual in a fiercely partisan era in Washington since the rise of Trump and his "Make America Great Again" movement.

Van Hollen, posting his exchange with Rubio on social media, wrote that his former colleague "has had a full MAGA lobotomy."

Rubio hit back at Van Hollen during the hearing: "Your regret for voting for me confirms I'm doing a good job."

Rubio, the first Hispanic secretary of state, has also championed Trump's signature policy of mass deportation, including reaching an agreement with El Salvador to incarcerate migrants in a top-security prison.

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to meet a man living in his state of Maryland who was deported in defiance of a judge's order.

Rubio has also presided over the evisceration of the US Agency for International Development, which he supported as a senator.

Asked by another Democrat if he let billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency take the lead, Rubio rebutted: "DOGE team didn't do anything. I did it. I was the one who made the decisions."

He rejected an ongoing study by a researcher at Boston University's School of Public Health which has found that nearly 43,000 adults and 90,000 children have died so far due to the freeze in US funding.

"That's fake," Rubio said. "That would mean that nobody else in the world is doing anything — we're taking care of the entire planet."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     