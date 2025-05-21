﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Justin Sun to attend Trump's exclusive dinner as top holder of $TRUMP memecoin

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Justin Sun, the Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur, confirms he will attend US President Donald Trump's exclusive gala dinner as the top holder of the $TRUMP memecoin.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0

Justin Sun, the Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur, confirmed on Tuesday that he will attend United States President Donald Trump's exclusive gala dinner as the top holder of the $TRUMP memecoin.

In a post on X, Sun expressed gratitude for the invitation, stating he would join the event as Trump's "Top fan." The gathering is scheduled for May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Justin Sun to attend Trump's exclusive dinner as top holder of $TRUMP memecoin

Justin Sun's social media post

The $TRUMP memecoin, launched by Trump in January, announced in April that the top 220 holders would be invited to the dinner, with the top 25 granted additional privileges: a private meeting with Trump before the event and a White House tour.

Since the list was released, there has been market speculation that the top holder listed as "Sun" is likely to be Justin Sun, a crypto magnate who is no stranger to high-profile events.

Justin Sun to attend Trump's exclusive dinner as top holder of $TRUMP memecoin

The official winners' list

In 2019, Sun made headlines when he won a charity lunch with Warren Buffett for US$4.57 million. In 2024, he paid US$6.2 million for Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's provocative artwork "Comedian" – a fresh banana duct-taped to a wall. After that, he held a press conference and ate the banana in public, sparking heated discussions.

According to the list, Sun currently holds over 1.43 million $TRUMP, valued at approximately US$19.67 million based on the latest price.

To qualify for the top 25, holders needed an average of 170,000 tokens during the event period, while the 220th-ranked participant held just 4,196 tokens daily.

The $TRUMP token surged in value after the dinner was announced, but reports indicate many winners have since sold their holdings after the offer closed on May 12.

Justin Sun to attend Trump's exclusive dinner as top holder of $TRUMP memecoin
CFP

Justin Sun ate the banana artwork by Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan, which he had purchased for US$6.2 million at an auction.

This isn't Sun's first interaction with Trump. In 2023, he invested US$75 million in World Liberty Financial, a crypto project linked to the Trump family, also becoming an adviser. Reports suggest 75 percent of the project's token sales revenue goes to the Trump family, meaning they could indirectly earn up to US$56 million from Sun's investment.

According to Forbes, Sun's net worth stands at US$8.5 billion, ranking him 368th on the global rich list.

Since Trump returned to the presidential office this year, US enforcement agencies have suspended several lawsuits and investigations into crypto firms and figures, including Sun. In early 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission under the previous Joe Biden administration sued Sun and his Tron Foundation for market manipulation and issuing unregistered securities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Warren Buffett
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     