2 Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish museum in Washington
12:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-22 0
Two Israeli embassy employees were killed late Wednesday near a Jewish museum in Washington DC, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
12:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-22 0
Reuters
Two Israeli embassy employees were killed late Wednesday near a Jewish museum in Washington DC, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," she said in a post on the social platform X.
Media reports said the two were shot dead.
"We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Noem added.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports