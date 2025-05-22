﻿
|   
News / World

2 Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish museum in Washington

Xinhua
  12:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-22
Two Israeli embassy employees were killed late Wednesday near a Jewish museum in Washington DC, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
Xinhua
  12:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-22       0
2 Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish museum in Washington
Reuters

Police officers work at the site where, according to the US Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, US, on May 21, 2025.

Two Israeli embassy employees were killed late Wednesday near a Jewish museum in Washington DC, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," she said in a post on the social platform X.

Media reports said the two were shot dead.

"We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Noem added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
﻿
     