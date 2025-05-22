China slams Israel for shots near diplomats in West Bank

China on Thursday said it "firmly opposes any acts endangering the safety" of diplomats, after Israeli troops fired what they called "warning shots" as foreign envoys visited the occupied West Bank.

"We demand the launch of a full investigation so that similar incidents do not happen again," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Mao noted that the situation in the West Bank has remained tense for some time, and China urges all relevant parties, particularly Israel, to refrain from any actions that could further escalate tensions.

The Israeli army said its soldiers fired "warning shots" after the foreign diplomats, who included representatives of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, deviated from a previously agreed-on route, according to a report from Al Jazeera.