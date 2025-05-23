Trump admin blocks Harvard from enrolling int'l students

The US Donald Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively barring the institution from enrolling new international students.

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision. "Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country," Noem said in a statement. "Enrolling international students is a privilege -- not a right -- and that privilege has been revoked due to Harvard's repeated failure to comply with federal law."

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer to lose their legal status."

In response, Harvard issued a statement calling the administration's action unlawful and harmful.

"We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University -- and this nation -- immeasurably," the statement said. "We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission."

The administration in April froze 2.2 billion US dollars in federal grants to Harvard, after the university rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

As of the fall 2023 semester, international students made up over 27 percent of Harvard's student body, according to university data.