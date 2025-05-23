﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 Israeli embassy staff charged with murder

Xinhua
  14:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0
The US Department of Justice on Thursday filed criminal charges against the suspect in fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in the US.
Xinhua
  14:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0

The US Department of Justice on Thursday filed criminal charges against the suspect in the case involving the fatal shooting of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in the United States the prior night.

The charges include the murder of foreign officials.

Prosecutors stated that additional charges may be filed as authorities continue investigating the incident as a hate crime and terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot and killed near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. US police said that the suspect is 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

Danny Danon, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations, said that harming diplomats is crossing a red line.

Since the outbreak of a new round of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has continued to worsen. Against this backdrop, U.S. Middle East policy has, to some extent, intensified domestic dissatisfaction with Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     