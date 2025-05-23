﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

US federal judge blocks Trump's bid to dismantle Department of Education

Xinhua
  14:53 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0
A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from attempting to dismantle the Department of Education.
Xinhua
  14:53 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from attempting to dismantle the Department of Education, marking the first instance that a federal judge declared the administration's extensive changes to the department unlawful.

Judge Myong Joun from the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the administration from dismissing half of the department's employees.

It also prevents the department from shifting the management of federal student loans to the Small Business Administration.

US President Donald Trump has long criticized the department, arguing that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations.

Citing low proficiency in reading and math among students in US elementary, middle and high schools, Trump said that the department is "doing us no good" and his administration is returning education to the states.

In March, he signed an executive order to formally begin the process of dismantling the department.

The department previously initiated a large-scale layoff. According to earlier US media reports, the department, which originally had 4,000 employees, would cut nearly half of its workforce.

The establishment and dismantling of federal agencies generally require Congressional approval through legislation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     