DPRK conducts full-scale investigation into destroyer launch accident

An investigation group of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) got down to a "full-scale investigation" into the serious destroyer launch accident which occurred at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Friday.

The accident investigation group included a public prosecutors organ and relevant experts, said the KCNA report.

"Detailed underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom, the hull starboard was scratched and a certain amount of seawater flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel," the KCNA said, citing the investigation result.

Experts estimated that "it will take two or three days to keep the balance of the warship by pumping up the seawater from the flooded chamber and making the bow leave the slipway and 10-odd days to restore the warship's side," according to the KCNA.