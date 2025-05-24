﻿
News / World

Over 10,000 properties damaged in floodwaters in southeast Australia: emergency authority

Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2025-05-24
Emergency service authority of Australia's state of NSW said early estimates suggest more than 10,000 properties have been damaged in floodwaters in the state's eastern regions.
Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0
Over 10,000 properties damaged in floodwaters in southeast Australia: emergency authority

Volunteers clean up inside Nadia's art gallery and gift shop in Taree, Australia, May 24, 2025.

Emergency service authority of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Saturday that early estimates suggest more than 10,000 properties have been damaged in floodwaters in the state's eastern regions.

The State Emergency Service (SES) Chief Superintendent Paul McQueen told reporters on Saturday morning that crews would be "out in force" to start the damage assessment process.

"I reiterate this is still a dangerous situation where significant impacts to infrastructure and properties are likely to have occurred," he said.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to let people return to their homes until water further subsides and we're sure they can access their homes and communities safely."

The NSW Police said in a statement on Friday evening that rescue officers found a body inside a burnt-out vehicle at a property on the flood-hit Mid North Coast.

It marks the fifth death in the widespread flooding crisis that has hit the Mid North Coast and surrounding regions following five consecutive days of torrential rainfall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
