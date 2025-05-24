Brain-dead pregnant US woman kept alive due to abortion ban: family

A 30-year-old pregnant woman in the southeastern US state of Georgia has been kept on life support for three months – despite being declared brain-dead – due to the state's abortion restrictions, the woman's mother says.

April Newkirk said the decision to keep her daughter Adriana Smith alive was made without input from her family.

"This decision should've been left to us," she told local NBC broadcaster WXIA-TV.

Newkirk said Smith, a registered nurse, was suffering serious headaches in February when she was nine weeks pregnant. An initial hospital visit ended with only a prescription for medication.

The next morning, when she was taken to the hospital where she worked, doctors found multiple blood clots in her brain, and she was declared brain dead.

Georgia law bans all abortion treatments after six weeks of pregnancy – one of the so-called 'heartbeat' laws, referring to the approximate first detection of a fetal heartbeat.

As Smith was nine weeks along, doctors were hesitant to do anything that could contravene the law, according to Newkirk.

Smith has been kept on life support ever since, and is now 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I'm not saying that we would have chosen to terminate her pregnancy, what I'm saying is: we should have had a choice," Newkirk said.

Smith, who has a son, has been kept on a ventilator to bring the fetus to term, though Newkirk said doctors are not sure the pregnancy will be viable or without health complications.