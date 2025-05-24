Power outage in S. France, Cannes Film Festival goes on as scheduled

The Prefecture of the southern French Department of Alpes-Maritimes on Saturday confirmed that a power outage is affecting the western part of the department, including Cannes and its surroundings.

"A major power outage is currently affecting the western Alpes-Maritimes region," the Prefecture said on its X account, adding that some 160,000 households have lost access to electricity.

In Cannes, where the 78th Cannes Film Festival is being held, shops, residences and the train station have no lights on, but train traffic seems to run as scheduled, despite a bit of chaos with passengers asking for information.