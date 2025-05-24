﻿
News / World

Suspect identified in Hamburg knife attack that injured 17

Authorities have identified the suspect in Friday's knife attack at Hamburg's central train station as a 39-year-old woman.
Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0
Suspect identified in Hamburg knife attack that injured 17
Reuters

Police officers and forensic experts work at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025.

Authorities have identified the suspect in Friday's knife attack at Hamburg's central train station as a 39-year-old woman. According to German newspaper Bild, the number of injured has risen to 17.

The attack occurred around 6:05 pm local time (1605 GMT) on a platform outside the main station hall and in front of a waiting train, it said.

There are conflicting reports regarding the severity of the injuries. Bild reported that four victims are in critical condition, while the German news agency dpa said the number of critically injured is six.

Police subdued the suspect at the scene and took her into custody. Federal authorities have indicated that the attack appears to be an isolated act. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Hamburg's central train station is one of the busiest public transport hubs in Germany.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
