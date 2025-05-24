Slovenian State Secretary expressed hope for deepening cooperation between China and Slovenia

The Slovenian side would like to have a coordinated approach to expand the Chinese market and to have China’s investment and support in high-tech as well as green transition, according to Mr. Matevž Frangež, State Secretary of Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Slovenia, during an exclusive interview with China News Network at the 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair held in Ningbo, Zhejiang.

As one of the Guests of Honor, Slovenia sent a high-level government delegation, led by Mr. Frangež, featuring 25 enterprises spanning high-end manufacturing, digital technology, and food logistics to Ningbo with a focus on showcasing industrial innovation achievements and investment cooperation projects.

According to Mr. Frangež, under China’s initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the bilateral trade has been multiplied over the past few years, fully demonstrating the complementarity and sustainability of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. Meanwhile, Mr. Frangež also expressed his hope for future China-Slovenia cooperation in new energy vehicles, biotech, aerospace, artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Now, Slovenia is steadily emerging as a new hub for advanced technology R&D and sustainable innovation in Europe, said Mr. Frangež, making it an ideal gateway to 450 million European consumers and 29 million businesses for Chinese partners and investors.

He also highlighted the vast potential for bilateral cooperation in areas like new energy vehicles, noting that Slovenia has already established a full supply chain from battery production to vehicle assembly. “We welcome Chinese enterprises to set up factories in Slovenia,” he said. He also warmly invited Chinese tourists to explore Slovenia’s natural landscapes and rich culinary culture.

“Ningbo is a beautiful city, and the expo is full of opportunities,” said Mr. Frangež. He attended the 1st China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in 2019, and is really amazed by what he sees in China in just six years. “I see a leap in progress in the technological advancement of your economy, and that is remarkable.”

“In a world undergoing profound transformation, cooperation is needed more than ever,” Mr. Frangež said. Slovenia and China have long upheld principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, and Slovenia is ready to work with China to safeguard an open, fair, and rules-based international trade system and jointly promote a more stable and sustainable framework for global economic governance.