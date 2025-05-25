12 killed, dozens injured in Russian massive airstrike on Ukraine

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and dozens of others injured across Ukraine in a combined missile-drone attack launched by Russia early Sunday, authorities said.

Four people were killed and 23 others were injured in the Kiev region, with most casualties reported in villages surrounding the capital, the National Police said in a Telegram post.

In the capital, which came under attack for the second consecutive night, 11 others were injured and residential buildings were damaged, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The State Service for Emergencies said three children were killed in the northern Zhytomyr region, four fatalities were reported in the western Khmelnytskyi region and one in the southern Mykolaiv region.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks involved 56 cruise missiles, nine ballistic missiles, four guided missiles and 298 combat drones. The air defense had downed 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones.