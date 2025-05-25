3 detained for DPRK warship accident: report

Law enforcement authorities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have detained three people responsible for a recent failed warship launch for legal investigation, the official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday.

The investigation group informed the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea of its work on Saturday, said the report.

According to the investigation data confirmed by the group, Kang Jong Chol, chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard, Han Kyong Hak, head of the hull construction workshop, and Kim Yong Hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs, were detained.

"There is no additional identified damage to the warship and the field rehabilitation promotion team is pushing ahead with the rehabilitation plan as scheduled," said the report.

Authorities have launched a full investigation after the newly built 5,000-ton destroyer suffered a "serious accident" during the launch at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday. Hong Kil Ho, manager of the Chongjin Shipyard, was summoned by law enforcement on Thursday.