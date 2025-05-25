Russia downs 110 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones across various regions of the country overnight, including 13 over the Moscow region, the defense ministry said Sunday.

Between midnight and 07:00 Moscow time Sunday (2100 GMT Saturday to 0400 GMT Sunday), air defense systems shot down 110 fixed-wing drones, the ministry said.

Temporary flight restrictions were repeatedly enforced at all four Moscow airports due to safety concerns, said the aviation authority.