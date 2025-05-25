Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap, Moscow says
18:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-25 0
Russia and Ukraine have completed a three-day prisoner of war exchange, with each side swapping 303 more detainees on Sunday, Russian Defence Ministry said.
"Thus, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, for the period from May 23 to May 25, the Russian and Ukrainian sides carried out an exchange on the formula of 1,000 for 1,000 people," ministry said.
Source: Reuters Editor: Zhao Yinuo
