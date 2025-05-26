DPRK detains official 'greatly responsible' for warship launch accident: KCNA

Law enforcement authorities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have detained a senior official who was largely responsible for a recent failed warship launch, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Monday.

Based on the results reported so far from the accident investigation group, the law-enforcement body summoned and detained Ri Hyong Son, vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, "who was greatly responsible for the occurrence of the serious accident," according to the KCNA report.

The investigation group informed the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea of its progress on Sunday, said the report.

"At the scene of the destroyer launch accident, the work for completely restoring the balance of the warship is being actively conducted under the technical guidance of an expert group according to its schedule," it said.

Authorities have launched a full investigation after the newly built 5,000-ton-class destroyer suffered a "serious accident" during its launch at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday. Three people had been previously detained by law enforcement authorities over the failed launch, according to KCNA reports.