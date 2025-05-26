﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Trump agrees to EU tariff extension after call with von der Leyen

Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2025-05-26       0
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he agreed to postpone the planned 50 percent tariff on imports from the EU until July 9.
Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2025-05-26       0

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he agreed to postpone the planned 50 percent tariff on imports from the EU until July 9.

"It was my privilege to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social, following a call from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requesting an extension.

"(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation," said Trump.

Writing on X, the EU chief described the call as "good," saying that "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively."

On Friday, Trump said talks with the 27-member bloc were "going nowhere," threatening to impose a 50 percent tariff on all EU imports from June 1.

EU officials and member state representatives responded with discontent, warning that such coercive tactics would jeopardize transatlantic trade talks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     